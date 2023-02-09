Owatonna Huskies win on the road against Northfield Raiders
The Owatonna Huskies won the road game against the Northfield Raiders 4-2 on Saturday.
The Raiders tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Keira Hauskins late into the first period.
The Huskies took the lead early in the second period when Ava Stanchina scored.
The Huskies made it 3-1 with a goal from Averi Vetsch.
Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Izzy Radel.
Isabelle Stephes narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Mia Miller and Ayla Puppe .