Owatonna Huskies win against Northfield Raiders in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Owatonna Huskies' home game against the Northfield Raiders ran into overtime on Thursday. Owatonna snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

Owatonna's Molly Achterkirch scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ayla Puppe . Emerson Garlie assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Emerson Garlie scored, assisted by Ayla Puppe.

The Raiders scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Huskies' Molly Achterkirch narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ezra Oien at 7:21 into the third period.

The Huskies narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Ava Stanchina found the back of the net.

Abby Vetsch tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Ezra Oien. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Molly Achterkirch scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ava Stanchina and Ezra Oien.

Next games:

The Huskies travel to the Rosemount Irish on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Raiders will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.