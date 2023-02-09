Owatonna Huskies win 8-2 at home against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Owatonna Huskies won at home on Wednesday, handing the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers a defeat 8-2.

The Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Fiona Barry scoring in the first period.

The Huskies' Kaelyn Frear-Boerner tied it up 1-1 in the first period.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period when Izzy Radel scored, assisted by Sarah Snitker and Samantha Bogen.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Huskies led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Macy Stanton increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period, assisted by Ezra Oien.

Izzy Radel increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.

Izzy Radel increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.