Owatonna Huskies win 8-1 at home against Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Owatonna Huskies won at home on Thursday, handing the Rochester Mayo Spartans a defeat 8-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ava Stanchina. Ezra Oien and Sarah Snitker assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Ezra Oien scored, assisted by Ava Stanchina and Izzy Radel.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Ava Stanchina late into the first, assisted by Anna Mollenhauer.

The Huskies' Izzy Radel increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Samantha Bogen and Abby Vetsch.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Huskies led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Huskies increased the lead to 8-1, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Ava Stanchina netted one again, assisted by Molly Achterkirch. The 8-1 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Spartans play against Red Wing on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center. The Huskies will face East Ridge on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.