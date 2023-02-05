Owatonna Huskies win 4-2 on the road against Northfield Raiders

The Owatonna Huskies won on the road on Saturday, handing the Northfield Raiders a defeat 4-2.

The Raiders tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Keira Hauskins late into the first period.

The Huskies took the lead early in the second period when Ava Stanchina scored.

The Huskies made it 3-1 with a goal from Averi Vetsch.

Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Izzy Radel.

Isabelle Stephes narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Mia Miller .