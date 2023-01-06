Owatonna Huskies victorious against Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Owatonna Huskies defeated the Rochester Mayo Spartans 8-1 on Thursday.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ava Stanchina. Ezra Oien and Sarah Snitker assisted.

The Huskies' Ezra Oien increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Ava Stanchina and Izzy Radel.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Ava Stanchina late into the first, assisted by Anna Mollenhauer.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Izzy Radel scored, assisted by Samantha Bogen and Abby Vetsch.

The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 8-1, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Ava Stanchina netted one yet again, assisted by Molly Achterkirch. That left the final score at 8-1.

Next up:

The Huskies play East Ridge away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center. The Spartans will face Red Wing at home on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.