Owatonna Huskies secure victory over Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The 8-2 win at home sealed the victory for the Owatonna Huskies in the series against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers. Owatonna won in 1-0 games.

The Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Fiona Barry scoring in the first period.

The Huskies tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Kaelyn Frear-Boerner in the first period.

The Huskies' Izzy Radel took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Sarah Snitker and Samantha Bogen.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Huskies led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Macy Stanton increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ezra Oien.

Izzy Radel increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.

Izzy Radel increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.