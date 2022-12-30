Owatonna Huskies score twice in the third to beat New Prague Trojans

The Owatonna Huskies defeated the New Prague Trojans 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Owatonna pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Ella Hansen scored the first goal assisted by Callie Kroska .

Five minutes into the period, Ezra Oien scored a goal, assisted by Ava Stanchina, making the score 1-1.

The Huskies made it 2-1 midway through when Sarah Snitker scored, assisted by Kendra Bogen.

The Trojans made it 2-2 with a goal from Aftyn Anderson .

The Huskies took the lead, after only 18 seconds into the third period when Samantha Bogen beat the goalie, assisted by Averi Vetsch.

Macy Stanton increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Anna Mollenhauer.

Molly Achterkirch increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ezra Oien and Sarah Snitker.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Huskies hosting the Wildcats at 1:15 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic and the Trojans visiting the Spartans at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.