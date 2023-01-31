Owatonna Huskies score twice in the third to beat Lakeville South Cougars

The Owatonna Huskies defeated the Lakeville South Cougars 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Owatonna pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Macy Stanton. Abby Vetsch and Samantha Bogen assisted.

The Cougars' Brynn O'Neill tied the game in the middle of the first, assisted by Ella Fowler.

The Cougars took the lead early in the second period when Josie Grossman scored, assisted by Hana Fowler and Ella Fowler.

Huskies' Molly Achterkirch tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-2. Ava Stanchina assisted.

Abby Vetsch took the lead in the third period.

Abby Vetsch increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Alia Kubicek and Samantha Bogen.

With this win the Huskies have eight straight victories.

Coming up:

The Huskies travel to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex. The Cougars will face Eastview on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.