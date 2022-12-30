Owatonna Huskies pull ahead in the third to defeat New Prague Trojans

The Owatonna Huskies were victorious at home against the New Prague Trojans. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Owatonna pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Ella Hansen scored the first goal assisted by Callie Kroska .

Five minutes into the period, Ezra Oien scored a goal, assisted by Ava Stanchina, making the score 1-1.

The Huskies made it 2-1 halfway through when Sarah Snitker scored, assisted by Kendra Bogen.

The Trojans made it 2-2 with a goal from Aftyn Anderson .

The Huskies took the lead, after only 18 seconds into the third period when Samantha Bogen found the back of the net, assisted by Averi Vetsch.

Macy Stanton increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Anna Mollenhauer.

Molly Achterkirch increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ezra Oien and Sarah Snitker.

Next up:

On Friday, the Huskies will play the Wildcats at 1:15 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic, and the Trojans will play the Spartans at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.