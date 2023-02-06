Owatonna Huskies notch up another win in hard-fought matchup with Northfield Raiders

The Owatonna Huskies claimed their 10th straight victory with a 4-2 win on the road to the Northfield Raiders on Saturday. The result also means that Northfield's seven-win streak was ended.

The Raiders tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Keira Hauskins late into the first period.

The Huskies took the lead early in the second period when Ava Stanchina scored.

The Huskies made it 3-1 with a goal from Averi Vetsch.

Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Izzy Radel.

Isabelle Stephes narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Mia Miller .

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Wednesday, as the Raiders host Farmington at 7 p.m. CST and the Huskies host Rochester Century/John Marshall.