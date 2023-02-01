Owatonna Huskies keep on winning and now have nine straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Owatonna Huskies as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Rochester Mayo Spartans, making it nine in a row. They won 3-0 over Rochester Mayo.

Next up:

The Spartans travel to Mankato East on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Huskies will face Northfield on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.