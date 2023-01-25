Owatonna Huskies keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Owatonna Huskies as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Red Wing Wingers, making it five in a row. They won 12-1 over Red Wing.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Huskies led 6-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 10-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ava Stanchina beat the goalie, assisted by Ezra Oien.

Ezra Oien increased the lead to 11-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Stanchina.

Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 12-1 nine minutes later.

Next up:

On Thursday the Wingers will play on the road against the Spartans at 7:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, while the Huskies will face the Scarlets home at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.