Owatonna Huskies got a shut out against Rosemount Irish

The Owatonna Huskies picked up a decisive road win against the Rosemount Irish. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The visiting Huskies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Samantha Bogen. Abby Vetsch and Averi Vetsch assisted.

The Huskies' Izzy Radel increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Huskies.

Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Ava Stanchina and Izzy Radel.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Anna Mollenhauer who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Abby Vetsch, in the middle of the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Irish host Eagan on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Huskies host Mankato East to play the Cougars on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.