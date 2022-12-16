Owatonna Huskies got a shut out against Albert Lea Tigers

The Owatonna Huskies picked up a decisive road win against the Albert Lea Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Huskies started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ezra Oien scoring in the first period, assisted by Molly Achterkirch.

Ava Stanchina scored early into the second period, assisted by Izzy Radel and Molly Achterkirch.

Ava Stanchina increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period.

The Huskies made it 4-0 when Abby Vetsch beat the goalie, assisted by Alia Kubicek early into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Huskies have now won four straight road games.

Next up:

The Tigers travel to Rosemount on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Huskies host Rogers to play the Royals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.