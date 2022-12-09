Owatonna Huskies couldn't stop Dodge County Wildcats' winning run

The Owatonna Huskies and the Dodge County Wildcats met on Thursday. Dodge County came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The visiting Wildcats started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Zoe Heimer scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maysie Koch .

The Huskies tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Ezra Oien struck, assisted by Abby Vetsch.

The Wildcats' Zoe Heimer took the lead late into the first period, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Kylie Meyer .

Zoe Heimer increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Next games:

The Huskies travel to Gentry on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Wildcats host Albert Lea to play the Tigers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.