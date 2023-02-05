Owatonna Huskies beat Northfield Raiders

The Owatonna Huskies won their road game against the Northfield Raiders on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The Raiders tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Keira Hauskins scored.

The Huskies took the lead early into the second period when Ava Stanchina scored.

Six minutes into the period, Averi Vetsch scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Izzy Radel.

Isabelle Stephes narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Mia Miller .