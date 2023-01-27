Owatonna Huskies beat Mankato West Scarlets and continue winning run

The game between the Owatonna Huskies and the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday finished 14-0. The result means Owatonna has six straight wins.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Huskies led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 10-0 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 11-0, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Kendra Bogen found the back of the net, assisted by Ava Stanchina.

Genevieve Froman increased the lead to 12-0 late into the third period.

Ava Stanchina increased the lead to 13-0 two minutes later, assisted by Alia Kubicek.

The Huskies made it 14-0 when Averi Vetsch scored, assisted by Samantha Bogen and Izzy Radel late in the third. That left the final score at 14-0.

Next up:

On Saturday the Huskies will play at home against the Raiders at 3 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre, while the Scarlets will face the Packers home at 12 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.