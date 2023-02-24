OT goal lifts Orono over Proctor/Hermantown in state Class A semis

ST. PAUL — Maddy Kimbrel scored at 3:47 in overtime to lift third-seeded Orono to a 4-3 victory over second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A girls hockey state semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Orono scored three unanswered goals in a 6:19 span of the second period, riding that flurry to a 3-2 lead going into the third period. That’s how it would stay until Mirage forward Izy Fairchild scored on the power play with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

That set the stage for Kimbrel, who got the puck after it deflected off teammate Zoe Lopez’s skate and right to her for an easy goal.

Orono's OT winner to send them to the final pic.twitter.com/XXUTNzypHK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 24, 2023

Orono (22-3-4) advances to play the winner of the afternoon semifinal pitting top-seeded and defending champion Warroad against fourth-seeded South St. Paul. The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center, with the Mirage (20-7-2) slated to play the loser for third place at 9 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celia Dahl had 24 saves for Orono and Neelah McLeod had 23 saves for Proctor/Hermantown.

This story will be updated.

As for shots, Orono had the only shot so they finish with 27 shots. Mirage finish with 27 shots. Orono wins 4-3 in overtime. And for a last “Did You Know???” Celia Dahl is now 50-0-2 in her 5-year career when Orono scores 3 or more goals. She has never lost. — Orono Girls High School Hockey (@GirlsHockey_OGH) February 24, 2023

The Tourney 2023 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live

Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) comes away with the puck in a scramble between Orono defender Mae Grandy (4), Proctor/Hermantown forward Izy Fairchild (27) and Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Proctor/Hermantown celebrate a goal by forward Reese Heitzman (21) against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

1 / 20: Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) and Proctor/Hermantown forward Hannah Graves (6) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) smothers the puck with her glove as Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) tries to push it past in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) takes the puck past Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) takes a shot at the net past Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Nya Sieger (4) and Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) battle for control of the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 20: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a puck against Proctor/Hermantown in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 20: Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) and Proctor/Hermantown forward Jane Eckstrom (18) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 20: Proctor/Hermantown celebrate a goal by forward Reese Heitzman (21) against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 20: Orono forward Alex Christian (9) skates with the puck against Proctor/Hermantown in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) keep a shot away from the net against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) stops a shot against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 20: Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23), Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) and Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) get tangled chasing the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 20: Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23) makes a pass against Proctor/Hermantown in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 20: Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) and Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) battle for control in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) carries the puck against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 20: Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) comes away with the puck in a scramble between Orono defender Mae Grandy (4), Proctor/Hermantown forward Izy Fairchild (27) and Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 20: Orono forward Maddy Kimbrel (11) tries to make a pass in front of Proctor/Hermantown defender Morgan LaValley (12) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) deflects a shot by Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) sends the puck past Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) to score in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 20 / 20: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a shot by Proctor/Hermantown forward Mya Gunderson (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orono 0-3-0-1—4

Proctor/Hermantown 1-1-1-0—3

First period — 1. PH, Reese Heitzman (Nya Sieger), 6:21.

Second period — 2. O, Alexa Niccum (Anika Fortin, Alex Paulsen), 1:00 (pp); 3. O, Macy Rasmussen (Kali Schmidt), 5:41; 4. O, Zoe Lopez (Allie Pleimann), 7:19; 5. PH, Sieger (Jane Eckstrom), 10:43.

Third period — 6. PH, Izy Fairchild, PH, Izy Fairchild (Sieger, Alyssa Yokom), 16:28 (pp).

Overtime — 7. O, Maddy Kimbrel (Lopez, Macy Rasmussen), 3:47.