High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

OT goal lifts Orono over Proctor/Hermantown in state Class A semis

Mirage forced overtime after Izy Fairchild’s power-play goal with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_1855.jpg
Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) smothers the puck with her glove as Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) tries to push it past in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
February 24, 2023 01:59 PM

ST. PAUL — Maddy Kimbrel scored at 3:47 in overtime to lift third-seeded Orono to a 4-3 victory over second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A girls hockey state semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Orono scored three unanswered goals in a 6:19 span of the second period, riding that flurry to a 3-2 lead going into the third period. That’s how it would stay until Mirage forward Izy Fairchild scored on the power play with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

That set the stage for Kimbrel, who got the puck after it deflected off teammate Zoe Lopez’s skate and right to her for an easy goal.

Orono (22-3-4) advances to play the winner of the afternoon semifinal pitting top-seeded and defending champion Warroad against fourth-seeded South St. Paul. The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center, with the Mirage (20-7-2) slated to play the loser for third place at 9 a.m.

Celia Dahl had 24 saves for Orono and Neelah McLeod had 23 saves for Proctor/Hermantown.

This story will be updated.

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0941.jpg
Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) comes away with the puck in a scramble between Orono defender Mae Grandy (4), Proctor/Hermantown forward Izy Fairchild (27) and Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0349.jpg
Proctor/Hermantown celebrate a goal by forward Reese Heitzman (21) against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_1992.jpg
1/20: Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) and Proctor/Hermantown forward Hannah Graves (6) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_1855.jpg
2/20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) smothers the puck with her glove as Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) tries to push it past in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0098.jpg
3/20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) takes the puck past Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0120.jpg
4/20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) takes a shot at the net past Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0168.jpg
5/20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Nya Sieger (4) and Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) battle for control of the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0502.jpg
6/20: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a puck against Proctor/Hermantown in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0497.jpg
7/20: Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) and Proctor/Hermantown forward Jane Eckstrom (18) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0349.jpg
8/20: Proctor/Hermantown celebrate a goal by forward Reese Heitzman (21) against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0455.jpg
9/20: Orono forward Alex Christian (9) skates with the puck against Proctor/Hermantown in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0088.jpg
10/20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) keep a shot away from the net against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0539.jpg
11/20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) stops a shot against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0618.jpg
12/20: Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23), Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) and Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) get tangled chasing the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0565.jpg
13/20: Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23) makes a pass against Proctor/Hermantown in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0700.jpg
14/20: Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) and Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) battle for control in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0654.jpg
15/20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) carries the puck against Orono in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0941.jpg
16/20: Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) comes away with the puck in a scramble between Orono defender Mae Grandy (4), Proctor/Hermantown forward Izy Fairchild (27) and Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0883.jpg
17/20: Orono forward Maddy Kimbrel (11) tries to make a pass in front of Proctor/Hermantown defender Morgan LaValley (12) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0734.jpg
18/20: Proctor-Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) deflects a shot by Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_1027.jpg
19/20: Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) sends the puck past Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) to score in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0985.jpg
20/20: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a shot by Proctor/Hermantown forward Mya Gunderson (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Orono 0-3-0-1—4

Proctor/Hermantown 1-1-1-0—3

First period — 1. PH, Reese Heitzman (Nya Sieger), 6:21.

Second period — 2. O, Alexa Niccum (Anika Fortin, Alex Paulsen), 1:00 (pp); 3. O, Macy Rasmussen (Kali Schmidt), 5:41; 4. O, Zoe Lopez (Allie Pleimann), 7:19; 5. PH, Sieger (Jane Eckstrom), 10:43.

Third period — 6. PH, Izy Fairchild, PH, Izy Fairchild (Sieger, Alyssa Yokom), 16:28 (pp).

Overtime — 7. O, Maddy Kimbrel (Lopez, Macy Rasmussen), 3:47.

Saves — Celia Dahl, O, 24; Neelah McLeod, PH, 23.

