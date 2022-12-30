Osseo/Park Center Stars win 6-1 at home against Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Osseo/Park Center Stars won at home on Thursday, handing the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters a defeat 6-1.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Stars will host the Jaguars at 5:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament, and the Riveters will visit the Tigers at 5 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament.