Osseo/Park Center Stars score twice in the third to beat Blaine Bengals

The Osseo/Park Center Stars defeated the Blaine Bengals 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Osseo/Park Center pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Bengals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Macy Janssen. Bella Brady assisted.

Hailey Eikos scored early into the second period, assisted by Alicia Smuk .

The Stars took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Hailey Eikos netted one again.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third when Hailey Eikos scored yet again. With that, the Stars turned the game around.

Coming up:

The Bengals play Hastings away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogarty Arena. The Stars will face Anoka at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.