Orono Spartans win over Proctor/Hermantown Mirage after an overtime drama

The Orono Spartans have won their knockout game against the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Orono's Maddy Kimbrel scored the game-winning goal.

The Mirage took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Reese Heitzman. Nya Sieger assisted.

The Spartans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Izy Fairchild tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Nya Sieger and Alyssa Yokom. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:47 before Maddy Kimbrel scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Zoe Lopez and Macy Rasmussen .