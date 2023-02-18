Orono Spartans win over Holy Angels Stars

The Orono Spartans won the game on the road against the Holy Angels Stars 4-0.

The visiting Spartans took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kali Schmidt. Mae Grandy assisted.

The Spartans' Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period.

Kali Schmidt increased the lead to 3-0 late into the third period, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel.

In the end the 4-0 came from Macy Rasmussen who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Kali Schmidt, late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.