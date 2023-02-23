Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Orono Spartans win knock out game against Luverne Cardinals

The 6-0 win at home for the Orono Spartans against the Luverne Cardinals means the Orono Spartans are through to the next round.

img_500257323_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 11:21 AM

The 6-0 win at home for the Orono Spartans against the Luverne Cardinals means the Orono Spartans are through to the next round.

The hosting Spartans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mae Grandy . Anika Fortin assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Macy Rasmussen in the first period, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel.

The Spartans' Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Anika Fortin.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Spartans made it 6-0 when Maddy Kimbrel scored, assisted by Grace Bickett halfway through the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
