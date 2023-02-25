Orono Spartans win in overtime thriller and move on

The Orono Spartans have won against the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage 4-3 in a game that went to overtime.

Orono's Maddy Kimbrel scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Mirage took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Reese Heitzman. Nya Sieger assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Izy Fairchild tied the game 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Nya Sieger and Alyssa Yokom. The game went to overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

In overtime, it took 3:47 before Maddy Kimbrel scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Zoe Lopez and Macy Rasmussen .