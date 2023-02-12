Orono Spartans secure victory over Pine City Area Dragons

The 7-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Orono Spartans in the series against the Pine City Area Dragons. Orono won in 1-0 games.

The Spartans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kali Schmidt. Maddy Kimbrel and Mae Grandy assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Maddy Kimbrel in the middle of the first, assisted by Alex Christian.

Macy Rasmussen scored early in the second period, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel and Grace Bickett .

Late, Grace Bickett scored a goal, assisted by Alexa Niccum and Zoe Lopez, making the score 4-0.

The Spartans increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Macy Rasmussen scored again, assisted by Grace Bickett and Kali Schmidt.

The Spartans increased the lead to 6-0, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Zoe Lopez found the back of the net, assisted by Anika Fortin and Allie Pleimann.

In the end the 7-0 came from Kali Schmidt who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel and Macy Rasmussen, late into the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.