Orono Spartans keep on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Orono Spartans as they claimed another victory on Thursday against Minneapolis, making it four in a row. They won 7-0 over Minneapolis.
The Spartans' Maddy Kimbrel increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period.
The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Grace Bickett in the middle of the first, assisted by Hannah Jones .
Allie Pleimann scored in the second period, assisted by Alex Paulsen and Alexa Niccum .
The Spartans increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Josie Raiche netted one, assisted by Hannah Jones.
Alexa Niccum increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later.
The Spartans made it 7-0 when Mae Grandy scored, assisted by Allie Pleimann and Josie Raiche in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.
Next games:
On Saturday the Minneapolis players will play on the road against the Packers at 3 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena, while the Spartans will face the Trojans home at 1 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.