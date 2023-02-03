Orono Spartans grab extra point vs. Holy Family Fire in overtime
The Holy Family Fire and the visiting Orono Spartans tied 1-1 in regulation on Thursday. Orono beat Holy Family in overtime 2-1.
The Holy Family Fire and the visiting Orono Spartans tied 1-1 in regulation on Thursday. Orono beat Holy Family in overtime 2-1.
Orono's Zoe Lopez scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Fire took the lead when Haley Box scored assisted by Josie Linn .
The Spartans tied the score 1-1 three minutes into the period when Macy Rasmussen scored the first goal, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel.
Just over one minutes in, Zoe Lopez scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Allie Pleimann and Alex Paulsen .