Orono Spartans grab extra point vs. Holy Family Fire in overtime

The Holy Family Fire and the visiting Orono Spartans tied 1-1 in regulation on Thursday. Orono beat Holy Family in overtime 2-1.

Orono's Zoe Lopez scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Fire took the lead when Haley Box scored assisted by Josie Linn .

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 three minutes into the period when Macy Rasmussen scored the first goal, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel.

Just over one minutes in, Zoe Lopez scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Allie Pleimann and Alex Paulsen .