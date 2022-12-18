Orono Spartans got a shut out against Waconia Wildcats

The Orono Spartans picked up a decisive home win against the Waconia Wildcats. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Zoe Lopez. Alexa Niccum and Grace Bickett assisted.

The Spartans' Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Grace Bickett and Mae Grandy .

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Josie Raiche late into the first, assisted by Anika Fortin and Hannah Jones .

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-0, after only 34 seconds into the third period when Zoe Lopez netted one yet again.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Mae Grandy who increased the Spartans' lead, in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

The Spartans host Minneapolis on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena. The Wildcats visit Chaska/Chanhassen to play the Stormhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.