Orono Spartans got a shut out against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Orono Spartans picked up a decisive home win against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The Spartans took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alex Christian. Allie Pleimann and Alex Paulsen assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Zoe Lopez scored, assisted by Alexa Niccum .

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Alexa Niccum halfway through the first, assisted by Grace Bickett .

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Macy Rasmussen beat the goalie, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel and Kali Schmidt.

Maddy Kimbrel increased the lead to 7-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Josie Raiche and Macy Rasmussen.

In the end the 8-0 came from Kali Schmidt who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Dylan Collins and Brooke Rose , in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

The Wildcats play against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena. The Spartans will face North Wright County on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.