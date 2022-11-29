Orono Spartans dig deep in the third to win against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Orono Spartans and the visiting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks were tied going into the third, but Orono pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.

The Spartans first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Kali Schmidt.

Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 2-0 three minutes later, assisted by Alex Christian and Allie Pleimann.

Coming up:

The Spartans play Chisago Lakes away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Grand Rapids-Greenway at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.