Orono Spartans clinch the series against Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks

The 3-1 win at home sealed the series for the Orono Spartans against the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks. The result means Orono won in 1-0 games.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Macy Rasmussen . Kali Schmidt and Maddy Kimbrel assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0, after only 54 seconds into the third period when Kali Schmidt scored, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel and Alex Paulsen .

Emily Wendorf narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Greer Hardacre and Sydney Leonard .

Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later.