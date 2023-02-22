Orono shows complete and total dominance against Luverne, face Proctor-Hermantown in semis

ST. PAUL — Orono showed complete and total dominance in their Minnesota Class A girls quarterfinal matchup against Luverne on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, coming away with a 6-0 victory.

The 1 p.m. game was played in front of a small crowd at the X. Not many fans from Luverne were able to make the trip up due to the weather conditions, but a decent sized student section from Orono were able to make the 40-minute drive to St. Paul.

The Spartans lit the lamp midway through the first period on the power play as Anika Fortin circled behind the net and sauced the puck to senior Mae Grandy who scored from the hash marks.

"All three of our lines played really well. Celia Dahl in net, as always, was solid for us and had a great game," said Orono head coach Larry Olimb, who's in his first season with the team. "I was really proud of the effort. The girls played hard for each other and moved the puck well. A nice win against a very good Luverne team."

About 90 seconds later, Orono scored again. Macy Rasmussen danced around her defenders, cut to the net, and shot high blocker-side for the tally.

Towards the end of the first period, Fortin won a face off and got the puck to Zoe Lopez who shot the puck at a sharp angle and it hit the face mask/shoulder area of the Luverne goaltender and then deflected up and in.

The Spartans tallied two more goals in the second period. Maddy Kimbrel put a rebound in the back of the net while Lopez earned her second of the night as she slid the puck five-hole past goaltender Von Tersch.

Kimbrel scored again late in the third period on a shot from the left circle.

The Spartans advanced to the Class A semifinals where they will play Proctor/Hermantown on Friday at 11 a.m. The two teams previously tied, 2-2, earlier in the season.

"I know we're a good team and they're a good team, but I have confidence in the players that we have in our locker room. Honestly, I'm not really worried about that opponent, I'm more excited to just play them again," said senior defender Mae Grandy after the game.

"If our team comes out with grit, if we get the first one, it'll give us good momentum in the game, and we just have to come out with that grit," added sophomore forward Macy Rasmussen on what the team needs to do in order to get the win on Friday.

This story will be updated.

1 / 25: Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) sends her shot wide just past Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 25: Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) dives on a deflected shot by Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 25: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) gets ready to block a shot by Luverne forward Kamryn Van Batavia (14) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 25: Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) moves the puck against Luverne in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 25: Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) celebrates her goal with a pad bump with Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) against Luverne in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 25: Orono forward Alexa Niccum (25) skates with the puck against Luverne in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 25: Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) scores on Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) with a shot between the pads in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 25: Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) tries to steal the puck away from Luverne forward Kamryn Van Batavia (14) in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 25: Luverne forward Kamryn Van Batavia (14) skates the puck past Orono forward Alex Christian (9) in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 25: Luverne forward Ellisyn Van Batavia (11) sends the puck past Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 25: Orono defender Mae Grandy (4) carries the puck against Luverne in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 25: Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) and Luverne defender Kassidy Saarloos (6) battle for the puck in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 25: Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) stops a shot by Orono forward Dylan Collins (38) with her leg pad in the second period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 25: Orono forward Alexa Niccum (25) steals the puck from Luverne forward Izzy Steensma (4) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 25: Orono forward Alex Christian (9) passes the puck behind Luverne defender Mallory Nelson (9) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 25: Orono forward Anika Fortin (8) has her shot swept away by Luverne forward Tenley Behr (3) in front of Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 25: Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) tries to sneak the puck past Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 25: Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) deflects a shot by Orono forward Alexa Niccum (25) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 25: Orono forward Josie Raiche (16) tries to get the puck through defenders against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 20 / 25: Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) catches a shot by Orono forward Alexa Niccum (25) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 21 / 25: Orono forward Alexa Niccum (25) takes the puck between Luverne forward Payton Behr (10) and Luverne forward Ellisyn Van Batavia (11) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 22 / 25: Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) deflects a shot by Orono forward Hannah Jones (26) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 23 / 25: Orono defender Mae Grandy (4) celebrates a goal with teammates against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 24 / 25: Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) celebrates a goal by teammate Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 25 / 25: Orono defender Allie Pleimann (28) makes a pass against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

No. 3 Orono 6, Luverne 0

Orono: 3-2-1—6

Luverne: 0-0-0—0

First period scoring — 1. ORO, Mae Grandy (Anika Fortin) 5:43 (pp); 2. ORO, Macy Rasmussen (Maddy Kimbrel, Fortin) 7:07; 3. ORO, Zoe Lopez (Fortin) 11:12

Penalties — LUV, Mallory Nelson (tripping) 3:50; LUV, Nelson (tripping) 13:03; ORO, Alexa Niccum (interference) 16:41

Second period scoring — 4. ORO, Kimbrel (Grace Bickett, Rasmussen) 5:21; 5. ORO, Lopez (Fortin) 10:09

Penalties — ORO, Grandy (tripping) 2:25; ORO, Jones (tripping) 17:00

Third period scoring — 6. ORO, Kimbrel (Bickett) 12:40

Penalties — ORO, Lopez (tripping) 5:57

Goalie Saves — LUV, Mallory Von Tersch 12-14-7—33 (6GA). ORO, Celia Dahl 3-5-5—13 (0GA)

SOG — LUV, 13; ORO, 39

Penalties-minutes — LUV, 2-4; ORO, 4-8

Power-play goals-opportunities — LUV, 0-4; ORO, 1-2