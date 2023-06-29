Orono hiring Paul Antonenko as new girls hockey head coach

ORONO, Minn. — Orono will name Paul Antonenko to be the next head coach of its girls hockey program, according to a school email obtained by The Rink Live.

The hiring of Antonenko comes on the heels of a controversial April resignation by former head coach Larry Olimb, who cited parental pressures as a reason why he stepped down.

Antonenko served as the boys junior varsity coach for the Spartans in 2022-23 and posted a record of 24-1-1.

"I recognize that this is a great group of talented girls and was thrilled when I saw them achieve their success by claiming second-place in state last year. To have a chance to play a small part in their success as a team next year is something I can't help but get excited about," said Antonenko in the school's press release. "I hope that we can have a positive impact on these young women so that no matter where they end up in life after high school, they will be better as a result of their time with the Orono High School girls hockey program."

In his only season, Olimb coached the team to a 22-4-4 overall record in 2022-23 and the Spartans finished second in Class A at the 2023 state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school also announced that all three assistant coaches (Mackenzie Skatter, Claire Bjerke, and Hannah Williams) will be back for the upcoming season.

"I believe that growth comes from getting uncomfortable with being uncomfortable," added Antonenko. "In other words, we need to continually push ourselves out of our comfort zones. Only at that point will true growth occur."

Antonenko was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and grew up playing youth hockey as a goaltender in Detroit. He later attended high school in Thief River Falls, Minn., and then college at the University of North Dakota. His first got involved in coaching when he became an assistant coach with at East Grand Forks High School. He has been involved in many levels of coaching and administration since then. His wife and five children eventually moved to Orono in 2014.

Most recently, Antonenko served as the boys junior varsity coach at Orono, while also serving as a scout for the Trail Smoke Eaters of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and coaching the U15 Walleye in a fall Tier I league with Minnesota Hockey.

"We have a tremendous amount of enjoyment living in the Orono community, have found terrific friends, and are proud to call it our home," he said. "I have been involved in the Orono Youth Hockey Association as a coach and have served on the coaches board as a member and board chair."