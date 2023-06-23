One and done: Here's what pushed Larry Olimb to resign following Orono's state title game run

LONG LAKE, Minn. — When Larry Olimb walked away from college hockey in 1992, he was — and remains — the all-time career assists leader in over 100 seasons of Minnesota Gophers hockey. If he walks away from coaching high school hockey after one season and never coaches again, he may retire among the winningest coaches in Minnesota hockey history.

In the summer of 2022, after some encouragement from parents and friends in the community, Olimb accepted the head coach position for the Orono High School girls hockey program. By whatever metric you choose to measure, his first season was an amazing success. The Spartans went 24-4-4 overall, advanced to the state championship game and finished as runners-up.

Olimb’s career winning percentage fell to .812, which is a remarkable number at any level of sports, after the Spartans lost 3-1 to Warroad in the state title game at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Feb. 25. It was a special day for Olimb not only to take his team further than Orono had ever gone before, but because his foe on the opposing bench that Saturday afternoon was a familiar name and face.

David "Izzy" Marvin, left, and Larry Olimb skated on an outdoor rink in Warroad, Minn., in this undated photo from the 1970s. They would later face each other as head coaches for Warroad (Marvin) and Orono (Olimb) in the 2023 Minnesota State Class A girls' hockey title game in St. Paul Contributed / Olimb family

Olimb is originally from Warroad, where he won the Mr. Hockey Award in 1988, and where he learned the game on an outdoor rink they would flood next to his friend David “Izzy” Marvin’s house in the 1970s. When Olimb and Marvin hugged in the postgame handshake line, it was the latest chapter in the story of two lifelong friends.

The Spartans had their traditional post-season banquet a few days later, looking back on the most successful campaign in program history. And less than two months after they had stood on the ice of the State of Hockey’s most renowned venue and accepted their silver medals, the Spartans were looking for a new coach.

One and done

Under pressure from some of the team’s parents to change his coaching style and his interactions with the players, Olimb put out a tentative offer to resign in mid-April. Although he made it clear to the school’s athletic director that he would like to stay on as Orono’s coach, the parent group insisted that Olimb’s offer to step away was binding and could not be taken back. As of mid-June, no information about a new coach has been released by the school.

You just don’t have it. Sorry for the harsh words, but it needed to be said. I hope you can walk away from this and learn from it. E-mail from parent to Larry Olimb

The change came after a season in which the players seemed to respond favorably, and successfully, to Olimb’s style as a coach. In a conversation with The Rink Live, Olimb, 53, said he is the type that prefers a team that works in practice and plays in games. He was the one making practice plans and line charts, and expecting players to use what they had learned in practice be put into action during games.

It worked. The Spartans were 9-3-2 when the calendar flipped to 2023, and had just lost 2-1 to conference rival Holy Angels — a game which would eventually cost the Spartans the Metro West conference title. But “stop losing” was apparently Orono’s resolution for 2023. Starting with a 3-3 tie at South St. Paul on Jan. 6, the Spartans went on a 15-0-2 run, shutting out Holy Angels in the section title game to get to the X, then beating Luverne and Proctor-Hermantown to reach the state title game.

“It was an awesome season. The girls played phenomenal and they’re a really nice group of kids,” said Bucky Mieras, who was Orono’s athletic director last season. “It’s fun to see when you get a collective group that plays so well together. They had good team leadership and chemistry and they just battled. You saw that at the state tournament.”

In his four years as a forward and a defenseman for the Minnesota Gophers, Larry Olimb put up a school record 159 assists and was a top 10 Hobey Baker finalist as a senior. Contributed / University of Minnesota Athletics

Friendly fire

At that year-end banquet there were smiles and hugs and reflections on an overall excellent season, along with much promise for the future. But behind the scenes, Olimb was under fire.

A player had been injured earlier in the season, and when she returned to the team, Olimb was accused of reducing her on-ice role. One parent said he did not do enough coaching in games. Olimb was accused of not calling college coaches to advocate for his players advancing to the next level of the game — which he notes was a job that had been delegated to one of the assistant coaches. One set of parents made it clear that if Olimb returned to the program for the 2023-24 season, their daughter would transfer to another school.

Emails obtained by The Rink Live reveal a small but vocal parent group convinced that Olimb’s style was a problem, in spite of the on-ice success, and a change was required.

“You just don’t have it,” one parent wrote in an email to Olimb. “Sorry for the harsh words, but it needed to be said. I hope you can walk away from this and learn from it.”

The Rink Live reached out to four of the parents who sent emails to Olimb and requested interviews with them for this story. Multiple messages went unanswered.

In early April, two parents contacted Olimb via email and asked to meet in person to “talk about this past season, this summer, and your thoughts on next season…” Olimb offered to bring his assistant coaches along. The two parents insisted that Olimb meet with him privately. In retrospect, Olimb said he is thankful that his wife, Karla, came along, as a witness to the conversation.

Airing of grievances

Over the course of nearly two hours, the two parents went over a printed list of more than a dozen perceived shortcomings of Olimb’s coaching style and methods. Among them:



He was not vocal or encouraging enough with players during games.

He did not promote his players — specifically their daughter — to college coaches enough.

He did not do enough to promote his players for all-conference and all-state honors.

He had not named their daughter a captain for the 2023-24 season at the year-end banquet.

Larry Olimb Contributed / Frank Landis

The meeting ended cordially. But the more Olimb reflected on the conversation, over the next 24 hours, the worse things felt in his gut.

“I’m pissed off. I’m upset, and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to throw this out there, and if you really think you can get a better coach, go get a better coach,’” Olimb said.

A day later, Olimb emailed the two parents with a message that was intended to be private and sarcastic, but was not taken that way.

“After much thought in these past 24 hours, I realize I don’t have what this group needs,” Olimb wrote. “I will step aside and let someone who is better at communicating, and has the energy and drive to promote these players as they deserve.”

His aim was a discussion-starter, in the tone of, “Sure, if you really think someone else is what Orono hockey needs, I’ll walk away.” It was not received as such.

Fuel for the flames

The two parents forwarded Olimb’s private email to other parents, to the school, and, anonymously, to the owner of Youth Hockey Hub. Within a short time, it had been announced to the world on social media that Olimb was resigning from the Orono program. In subsequent meetings with Mieras and school district administration, Olimb made it clear that the email was not a formal resignation, and he hoped to return for the 2023-24 season, parent complaints notwithstanding. The vocal anti-Olimb parent group was having none of it, and insisted that the school move on.

“This email can’t be taken back,” one parent wrote. “The girls deserve better than this.”

An email written by Larry Olimb. Contributed

Another, who had pushed for Olimb to resign, then attacked him for offering to do so.

“You quit on these girls,” was their message.

Olimb acknowledges his email was the opening his detractors needed.

“It’s like piranhas now,” he said. “I put that out there and it became clear that, for about five families, they weren’t going to let it go.”

By the middle of May, Scott Alger, the executive director of human resources for the Orono school district, had reviewed the situation and asked for a formal letter of resignation from Olimb. The coach declined, and instead offered his original reply to the two parents.

Alger responded to a email request for an interview for this story with a polite "no comment," saying that he could not share any personnel data about coaches, but adding, "I respect Larry as a person and as a coach."

Thinking back on the firestorm created during the best season in program history, the now-former coach shudders to think what could happen in a season where the team struggled.

“I could’ve just said, ‘I’m not meeting with you. I’m not talking to you about anything.’ I could still be the coach and parents could be in the background grumbling,” Olimb said. “But what happens when there’s adversity and these parents are telling their kids, ‘Hey, your coach is awful.’”

Protecting the players

Mieras, the athletic director, resigned at the end of the school year as well, in a move that he said had nothing to do with the girls hockey situation. Working to find a new job in athletic administration and coaching, he declined to offer an opinion on the circumstances surrounding Olimb’s departure.

“There are a lot of different stories flying out there and I don’t want to be in the middle of anything, just to be fair to everyone,” Mieras said, adding that he expects Orono to name a new girls hockey coach very soon. “Larry is a great man, and people have been creating some negative stories. I feel really bad, because I think that impacts the kids at the end of the day.”

One impact is the loss of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Orono girls that came and went. The organizers of Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 had originally planned to have Orono play Warroad outdoors next January in a nationally-televised state title game rematch, with old friends Marvin and Olimb facing off once again. By the time the HDM schedule was announced, Orono had been replaced with Lakeville North. It is not known whether the turnover in the Spartans program played a role in that decision.

In his conversation with The Rink Live, Olimb’s hands trembled at times, as he chose his words carefully, and emphasized that the situation which developed over the course of his lone season behind the Spartans’ bench had nothing to do with the players on his team. He enjoyed his time in practice, on the bus and on the bench with the girls, and believes with a few breaks, that silver medal they earned at state could have been gold.

It was all smiles after Orono beat Proctor-Hermantown in overtime in the 2023 state tournament semifinals, advancing to the championship game for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Spartans head coach Larry Olimb (left), showed off new The Rink Live hats with forward Alex Christian (center) and defender Grace Bickett. Contributed / Olimb family

But he also acknowledged being part of a larger trend of people being forced out of the business at least partially due to the increasing pressure placed on them by activist parents.

“So many good hockey people want nothing to do with coaching at any level,” he said. “It’s the same with teachers and with referees. They’re hard to find, and it’s really hard to find good ones.”

Hungry for a happy ending

With their youngest child graduating from high school this spring, Larry and Karla are in a time of transition in their lives. After decades as a hockey parent and coach, he is looking ahead to a winter with no official reason to head to the rink. Olimb said he could feasibly coach again, but with careful consideration of the opportunity first.

“I would never say never. It would have to be the right situation, but I do enjoy working with kids,” he said, maintaining optimism that his former players at Orono will keep winning and keep having fun coming to the rink under their next coach.

“If something positive could come out of all this, that’s what I would want,” Olimb said.