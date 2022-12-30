Olson scores 2 in New Ulm Eagles' win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The New Ulm Eagles defeated the hosting Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres 5-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Michelle Smith scoring in the first minute.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Madalynn Olson in the first period, assisted by Michelle Smith.

The Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Malorie Anderson increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period, assisted by Afton Hulke .

Coming up:

The Storm’n Sabres travel to St. Cloud on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center. The Eagles will face Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.