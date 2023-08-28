Ohio State recruits fast, gritty center Macy Rasmussen of Orono

ORONO, Minn. — The Orono Spartans have been on a sharp upwards trajectory over the past few years in Class A.

The squad took third place two years ago at the 2022 state tournament and were most recently the Class A runner-ups this past spring. And the team isn't done yet, as the top three scorers for the Spartans in 2022-23 were all underclassmen with two or three years left of high school. One of those skaters, Macy Rasmussen, has made quite a name for herself over the past three varsity seasons, especially after posting over a point-per-game average in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Orono’s Macy Rasmussen (23) steals the puck from Proctor/Hermantown's Alyssa Yokom (15) during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The 16-year-old from Orono had a busy offseason this summer being recruited by various Division I college hockey programs. One specific team stood above the rest in Rasmussen's mind though throughout the recruiting months of June and July.

"Ohio State had always been one of my dream schools and I was really hoping to hear from Coach [Nadine Muzerall] on June 15," she said in an interview with The Rink Live. "I knew I wanted a good team culture with supportive teammates and coaches that would make me feel like I'm a part of a family."

Rasmussen took some time to think her college choice over but officially announced her verbal commitment to the Buckeyes on Aug. 9.

"I am beyond honored and excited to announce my commitment to play DI hockey and further my education at The Ohio State University. I'd like to thank my family, friends, coaches past and present, and everyone who has helped me along my journey. This is truly a dream come true!" she posted on her Instagram page. The Orono native is the first 2007 birth year skater to commit to Ohio State.

"What's very important to me is being on a team with coaches that will help me improve and develop as a player and take my game to the next level," she said about choosing the Buckeyes. "I know that Coach Muz, Peter, and Kelsey can help me do that."

Rasmussen also said that she felt like she really fit in with the types of players that compete at Ohio State. Being around similar-minded athletes in college and knowing that her personality matched many of the others that are on the team is something that made the program seem like the perfect fit.

The Minnesotan had unofficially visited the Columbus campus while attending a camp in the past and says that she really enjoyed what she saw. The Buckeyes have recruited multiple Minnesotans in recent years, including incoming freshman Delaney Fleming (Rochester / Shattuck-St. Mary's) and 2024-25 commits Grace McCoshen (Northfield) and Josie St. Martin (Stillwater). OSU is also bringing in two Minnesotan transfers for the 2023-24 season with Olivia Mobley (St. Louis Park / Breck / Quinnipiac) and Kelsey King (Elk River / Minnesota State).

Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23) and Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) battle for the puck in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Rasmussen was born and raised in the Orono area of Minnesota, a city just west of the Twin Cities. Macy's father and his family were big into hockey and she started playing the sport herself around age of 5. She has one older sister that was also very into competitive sports, but she did gymnastics and dance instead of hockey.

"I actually started out with the boys, they were my friends at the time, and you could say I was a total tomboy," Rasmussen joked about her start in hockey. "Eventually, I then went on to play U12s with the girls and then made varsity for Orono in eighth grade."

In Macy's first season up on varsity in middle school, she posted two goals and six assists over 20 games in the shortened 2020-21 season.

"I was lucky to have such good captains and older role models that I looked up to that year and they made me feel like I was a part of the family," she said. "That really helped me throughout that eighth grade year since I was a little scared and nervous."

After getting that first varsity season under her belt, Rasmussen said that she felt 100 times more comfortable heading into her freshman year and had much more confidence in her game. She had an explosive season that year, netting 39 points (14G + 25A) over 30 games with the Spartans team that took third at state. She again posted 39 points (18G + 21A) over 30 games this past year as a sophomore with an Orono team that finished second at the state tournament.

Losing 3-1 to Warroad in the state final is something that lit a bit of a fire into the hearts of the Spartans skaters. They took third place in 2022, then second place in 2023, and many of them are hungry to win the schools first ever girls state title in 2024. The Spartans return their entire top nine leading scorers for the upcoming season and lose just four seniors. One of those four seniors was top netminder Celia Dahl, who will be tough to replace, and the Spartans will also be under a new head coach in 2023-24, but the roster is packed with young talent and will likely be a force to be reckoned with.

"I honestly think this is going to be our best season yet," she said about the upcoming year for Orono. "We have a young team but with a lot of talent. Most of us have been playing together since we were really young so we have a strong, deep connection on and off the ice, which is really important."

Rasmussen describes herself as a fast, gritty, and aggressive forward that can play either center or wing. She is a playmaker that competes hard and isn't afraid to get into the dirty battles. She'll play two more years of high school hockey before she joins the Buckeyes likely in the fall of 2025. She is a multi-sport athlete that also plays varsity lacrosse for the Spartans when it's not hockey season.