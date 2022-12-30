O'Hara strikes twice as Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Breck Mustangs

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers defeated the hosting Breck Mustangs 4-2 on Thursday.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Panthers.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Maggie Wallander beat the goalie, assisted by Katie Theissen.

The Mustangs were called for no penalties, while the Panthers received no penalties.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Mustangs will play the Eagles at 6 p.m. CST at Breck Ice Arena, and the Panthers will play the Bengals at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.