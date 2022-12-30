SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

O'Hara strikes twice as Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Breck Mustangs

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers defeated the hosting Breck Mustangs 4-2 on Thursday.

img_500208755_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 30, 2022 11:01 AM
The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Panthers.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Maggie Wallander beat the goalie, assisted by Katie Theissen.

The Mustangs were called for no penalties, while the Panthers received no penalties.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Mustangs will play the Eagles at 6 p.m. CST at Breck Ice Arena, and the Panthers will play the Bengals at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.