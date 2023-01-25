Novak strikes twice as North St. Paul/Tartan TNT beat Hopkins/Park Nordics

The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT defeated the hosting Hopkins/Park Nordics 4-2 on Tuesday.

The visiting TNT took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Riley Novak . Payton Schwantes and Greta Culshaw-Klein assisted.

The TNT's Emily Knoblauch increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period.

Avery Shaw scored late into the second period, assisted by Sofia Hoffman and Linden Loos .

The TNT increased the lead to 3-1, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Riley Novak netted one yet again, assisted by Emily Knoblauch and Greta Culshaw-Klein.

Avery Shaw narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period.

Ellie Volkers increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Riley Novak.

Next games:

On Thursday the Nordics will play at home against the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena, while the TNT will face the Northern Stars home at 6 p.m. CST at Polar Ice Arena.