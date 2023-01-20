Northfield Raiders win over Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights when Ayla Puppe beat the goalie

The Northfield Raiders won 1-0 on the road to the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights. The only goal of the game came from Ayla Puppe , who got the winner in the first period.

Northfield's Ayla Puppe scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Raiders took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ayla Puppe. Megan Snyder assisted.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Red Knights will host the Trojans at 2:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center and the Raiders will play against the Winhawks at 1:45 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.