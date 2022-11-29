Northfield Raiders win on the road against Thief River Falls Prowlers
The Northfield Raiders won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Friday. The final score was 7-1.
Next up:
Both teams play again on Saturday with the Prowlers hosting West Fargo at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena - Thanksgiving Tournament, and the Raiders hosting Crookston at Ralph Englestad Arena - Thanksgiving Tournament.