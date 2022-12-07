Northfield Raiders win on the road against Rosemount Irish

The Northfield Raiders won the road game against the Rosemount Irish 6-3 on Tuesday.

The visiting Raiders started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ayla Puppe scoring in the first period, assisted by Grace McCoshen .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Grace McCoshen scored, assisted by Isabelle Stephes and Ayla Puppe.

The Raiders' Ashlyn Paukert increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Keira Hauskins and Emma Peroutka .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Grace McCoshen increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third period.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Irish hosting the Eagles at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Raiders playing the Wingers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.