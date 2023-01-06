Northfield Raiders win at home against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers
The Northfield Raiders won when they visited the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Thursday. The final score was 10-2.
Next games:
On Saturday the Raiders will play at home against the Spartans at 2 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena, while the Panthers will face the Tigers home at 3:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.