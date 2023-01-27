Northfield Raiders win and continue run

The Albert Lea Tigers were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Northfield Raiders, who won again at home on Thursday. The game finished 3-1 and Northfield now has four straight wins, while Albert Lea's run of six games without defeat was ended.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Raiders.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, and the Tigers playing the Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.