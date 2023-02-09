Northfield Raiders victorious against Farmington Tigers
The Northfield Raiders defeated the Farmington Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday.
The hosting Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emma Peroutka . Ayla Puppe and Ayla Puppe assisted.
Mia Miller scored early into the second period, assisted by Emma Peroutka and Emma Peroutka.
Ayla Puppe increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Emerson Garlie and Emerson Garlie.
Morgan Mitchell narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by MaKenna Kadrlik and MaKenna Kadrlik.
Emerson Garlie increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Emma Peroutka and Emma Peroutka.
Tove Sorenson increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Mia Miller and Mia Miller.