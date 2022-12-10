Northfield Raiders got a shut out against Red Wing Wingers

The Northfield Raiders picked up a decisive home win against the Red Wing Wingers. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.

The hosting Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ayla Puppe . Emerson Garlie assisted.

The Raiders' Tove Sorenson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ashlyn Paukert .

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Megan Snyder scored, assisted by Grace McCoshen and Ashlyn Paukert.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Emma Peroutka increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lucy Boland .

Eloise DeBus increased the lead to 8-0 one minute later.

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Megan Snyder who increased the Raiders' lead, late into the third. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Raiders travel to Mankato West on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Wingers visit Mankato West to play the Scarlets on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.