Northfield Raiders got a shut out against Mankato East Cougars

The Northfield Raiders picked up a decisive home win against the Mankato East Cougars. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Emma Peroutka scored assisted by Emerson Garlie and Ayla Puppe .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Ayla Puppe scored, assisted by Emerson Garlie and Mia Miller .

The Raiders made it 3-0 when Mia Miller netted one, halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The Cougars play against Red Wing on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Raiders will face Albert Lea on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.