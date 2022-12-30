Northfield Raiders got a shut out against Farmington Tigers

The Northfield Raiders picked up a decisive road win against the Farmington Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Emma Peroutka scored assisted by Emerson Garlie and Ayla Puppe .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Tove Sorenson netted one, assisted by Isabelle Stephes . The 2-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Raiders have now racked up five straight road wins.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Raptors at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic and the Raiders visiting the Lightning at 3:30 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.