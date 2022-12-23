SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Northfield Raiders couldn't stop Lakeville North Panthers' winning run

The Northfield Raiders and the Lakeville North Panthers met on Tuesday. Lakeville North came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 23, 2022 08:04 AM
Lakeville North's Ashley Wagenbach scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Panthers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Addison Bowlby. Shay Swanson assisted.

Emerson Garlie scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ayla Puppe .

The Panthers made it 2-1 with a goal from Ashley Wagenbach.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the East Ridge Raptors on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic. The Panthers will face Warroad on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational.