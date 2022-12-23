Northfield Raiders couldn't stop Lakeville North Panthers' winning run

The Northfield Raiders and the Lakeville North Panthers met on Tuesday. Lakeville North came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-1.

Lakeville North's Ashley Wagenbach scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Panthers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Addison Bowlby. Shay Swanson assisted.

Emerson Garlie scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ayla Puppe .

The Panthers made it 2-1 with a goal from Ashley Wagenbach.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the East Ridge Raptors on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic. The Panthers will face Warroad on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational.