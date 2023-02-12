Northfield Raiders clinch the series against Lakeville South Cougars

The 5-2 win on the road sealed the series for the Northfield Raiders against the Lakeville South Cougars. The result means Northfield won in 1-0 games.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ayla Puppe . Mia Miller and Isabelle Stephes assisted.

Theresa Soltys scored late into the second period, assisted by Ella Fowler and Brynn O'Neill.

The Raiders made it 2-1 with a goal from Ayla Puppe.

Hana Fowler tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Josie Grossman and Grace Buesgens.

Mia Miller took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Grace McCoshen and Ayla Puppe.

Emerson Garlie increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tove Sorenson and Ayla Puppe.

Tove Sorenson increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later.